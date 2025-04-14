General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GM. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.39.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 463,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,178,000 after buying an additional 39,474 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in General Motors by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

