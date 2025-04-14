Rep. Josh Gottheimer Unloads Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Shopify stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/19/2025.

Shopify stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,094,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.62. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 4,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

