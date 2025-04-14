LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $523,981,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Strategy by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,146,000 after purchasing an additional 413,028 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,783,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,470,000 after purchasing an additional 281,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 10,398.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 222,109 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.09.

Strategy Stock Up 10.1 %

MSTR opened at $299.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 3.46. Strategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phong Le purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

