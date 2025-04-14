Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys Shares of 393,091 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 393,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,180,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned about 0.21% of Equity LifeStyle Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.83. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.64%.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
