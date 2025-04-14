Analyzing FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) & Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 61.3% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and Tauriga Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 13.38% 28.03% 15.13% Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $64.47 million 1.67 $5.30 million $0.84 13.92 Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares FitLife Brands and Tauriga Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Tauriga Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for FitLife Brands and Tauriga Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 2 1 3.33 Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

FitLife Brands presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.36%. Given FitLife Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FitLife Brands is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Tauriga Sciences on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products. It offers MRC products which includes general health supplements; and natural skincare and beauty products. In addition, it markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, Dr. Tobias, All-Natural Advice, and Maritime Naturals through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray. In addition, the company offers rainbow deluxe sampler pack, CBD non-GMO dietary supplements, and CBD scented bath bombs. It sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

