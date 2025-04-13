Heritage Trust Co Invests $203,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

CSX stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

