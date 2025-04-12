Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 580.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.25 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

