Shelton Capital Management Invests $215,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,711,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,402,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $68,962,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 687,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,700,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 425,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after acquiring an additional 46,544 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Lumentum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $170,154.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $51.27 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $104.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

