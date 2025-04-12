Shelton Capital Management Has $204,000 Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Post were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POST. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Post by 4.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth $733,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 1,993.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $229,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,631.19. This trade represents a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $572,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,364.50. The trade was a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST opened at $116.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.52. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.62 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.80.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on POST. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

