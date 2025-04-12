Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 14.5% – Time to Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.64). Approximately 42,064,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average daily volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.56).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVOK

Evoke Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Evoke

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,654.45). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,351.31). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.