Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $17.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of ENTA opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $100.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.69. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.53% and a negative net margin of 157.57%. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $256,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,370.22. This trade represents a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

