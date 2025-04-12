Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 3430130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 88,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

