Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

Capri stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. Capri has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Capri by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 112,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 49.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

