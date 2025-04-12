Fmr LLC Acquires 231,424 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,424 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.34% of Donaldson worth $269,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Donaldson by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $63.38 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,929.26. The trade was a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

