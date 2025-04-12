Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Position Cut by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $117.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average is $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $118.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

