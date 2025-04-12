Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises about 1.4% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZS. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Zscaler by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,496. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,234 shares of company stock worth $42,030,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.94.

ZS stock opened at $198.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.31. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -792.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

