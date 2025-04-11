Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $991,000 in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,844 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,613,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,972,000 after buying an additional 1,585,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,232,000 after buying an additional 673,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,016,073.65. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $503,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,347.58. This trade represents a 6.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CWAN opened at $23.06 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

