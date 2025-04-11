Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in NetEase by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $94.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $110.15.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 76.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTES. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

