Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $745,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ opened at $86.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.75. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.