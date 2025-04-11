Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $745,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XMHQ opened at $86.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.75. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
