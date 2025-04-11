Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,398 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $52,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $204.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $220.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

