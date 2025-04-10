Rathbones Group PLC Has $560,000 Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,955,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,592,000 after purchasing an additional 496,202 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,946,000 after acquiring an additional 445,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,664,000 after acquiring an additional 321,832 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $132.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $157.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average of $130.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,058.76. This trade represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

