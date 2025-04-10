Rathbones Group PLC Sells 30,500 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 83.4% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 18.2 %
NYSE:SBSW opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.08.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
