Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Upgraded to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
GDOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.
Green Dot Stock Down 6.5 %
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
