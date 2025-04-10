FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

