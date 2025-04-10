Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 71,307 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,307 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $48,950,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 736.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,816,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after purchasing an additional 888,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,109,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,940,000 after acquiring an additional 536,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.42%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

