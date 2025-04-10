Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Price

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of JELD opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.93.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,259,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,787,347.60. The trade was a 0.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,400. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 720,137 shares of company stock worth $4,580,187. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

