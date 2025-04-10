Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 82,323 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.31% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $53,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BIV opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
