Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 1,057 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 28,552.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,359,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,159,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 701,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,485,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,068,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 819,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,827,000 after acquiring an additional 423,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Hasbro Stock Up 8.8 %

HAS stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

