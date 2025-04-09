What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for VRCA FY2028 Earnings?

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ FY2029 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.68. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $11.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 625.06% and a negative return on equity of 591.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 404.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 106.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 36,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.