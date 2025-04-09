SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Stake Cut by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XNTK opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $707.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.07 and its 200-day moving average is $204.36. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $159.43 and a 12 month high of $228.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

