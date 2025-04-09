Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 386 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 130.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,116 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,229,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.79%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

