Barometer Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.8% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $461.67 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.12 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $587.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Daiwa America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

