Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Translational Development Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Translational Development Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Translational Development Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Translational Development Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translational Development Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Translational Development Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Translational Development Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,778,000.

Translational Development Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TDACU opened at $10.14 on Friday. Translational Development Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12.

About Translational Development Acquisition

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

