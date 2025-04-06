Unigestion Holding SA Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $421.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $515.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

