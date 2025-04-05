Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $126,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 155.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Deere & Company Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $430.25 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $476.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

