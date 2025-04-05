Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 320.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $451.58 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.30. The company has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,380. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

