Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,270,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $20,364,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. Baird R W lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.00.

Deere & Company Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:DE opened at $430.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $476.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.