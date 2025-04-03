QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $150.27 and last traded at $152.89. Approximately 1,001,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,575,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Melius Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

The stock has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.33 and its 200 day moving average is $163.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

