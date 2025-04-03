Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Tops $9.47 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and $16.60 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00046517 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is btgofficial.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

