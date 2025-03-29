Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 222 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VOO opened at $510.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $541.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $1.8121 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

