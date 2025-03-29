Korea Investment CORP Has $25.19 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $25,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $415.87 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.50 and a 52-week high of $548.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.07 and its 200-day moving average is $443.27.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

