Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 32,370 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

