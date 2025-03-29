Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,285 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $360.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $394.14 and a 200-day moving average of $392.18. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

