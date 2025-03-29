Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after buying an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,143,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,279,000 after acquiring an additional 551,475 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.29. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

