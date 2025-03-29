CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

CI Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CIX traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.22. 404,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,513. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 506.88. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$13.87 and a twelve month high of C$31.48.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.94.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

