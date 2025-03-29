Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance
DPMLF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. 56,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,963. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.62. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $13.33.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 38.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
