Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys 15,907 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $510.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
