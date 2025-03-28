Short Interest in Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Drops By 91.7%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the February 28th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dr. Martens Trading Down 1.0 %

DOCMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

About Dr. Martens

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.