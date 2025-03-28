Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in March

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS KPCPY traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $19.00. 2,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,872. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. Kasikornbank Public has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Kasikornbank Public Increases Dividend

About Kasikornbank Public

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7878 per share. This is a boost from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 18th.

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

