Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.76 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 1695809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.38 ($0.11).
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries (VFB), a leading alternative to lithium-ion technology. Ideally placed to address the substantial demand for long-duration utility-grade stationary energy storage solutions, Invinity has deployed its modular battery systems across 82 sites in 15 countries, more than any other company in the space.
